Misunderstanding between friends in Jagat Janani Maa Sarada

Time to smile as we bring an update of the upcoming episodes of Aakash Aath’s Jagat Janani Maa Sarada!

Well, in the days to come, it will be seen that Thakur (Suman Kundu), knowing the fact that he cannot fight over what is predestined, will pray to Maa Bhabatarini to protect Naren from all odds.

Next, he will come to know about a fact which will hurt him a lot.

He will come to know that his favourite disciple Keshav Sen and his companion Bijay Krishna Goswami have parted ways due to difference of opinion regarding ideals of Brahmo Samaj.

Then a deeply pained Thakur will ask Keshav to come over with Bijay so that he can try to sort out their differences.

Will Thakur be able to reunite these true friends?

