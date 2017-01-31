Mita Vashisht roped in for 'Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai'

Actress Mita Vashisht has joined the cast of forthcoming TV show "Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai".



Mita will play a mystical character with supernatural powers. There will also be a mysterious element attached to her role.



"Playing the character of a mystic, a woman of the desert, a woman of mystery is a challenge. And I love the challenge," Mita said.



She added: "I like the fact that this show is truly unique. It is wonderfully shot, wonderfully performed, wonderfully written and I think it will be a fresh treat for the audiences. I am sure it will leave the audiences waiting for the next and the next episode each time."



The show, which will air on Star Plus, talks about the concept of reincarnation and supernatural factor. It also stars Surbhi Jyoti as lead.

(Source: IANS)