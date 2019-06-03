Mitali captures Naira and Mihir's pictures which infuriates Kartik in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI : The ongoing track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is high on drama as now there are problems in the relationship of Kartik and Naira due to professional differences, and the matter comes to this point that Kartik has begun to doubt Naira and her love for him.

In the previous episodes, we had seen how Naira is staying busy at work, whereas Kartik thinks that she is finding ways to get close to Mihir.

Mihir has started to like Naira which makes Karthik even more insecure, and on the other hand, Mitali piled up the misunderstanding in Kartik’s mind where she sends the audio of Mihir confession that he like Naira.

And to instigate Kartik more she sends a picture of Mihir and Naira together.

This makes Kartik furious as he sees them together and where Naira lied to him and stepped out of the house.

It will be interesting to see how Naira will prove her innocence and how will she react when she comes to know that Kartik is doubting her.