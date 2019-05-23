News

Mitali to instigate Kartik in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
23 May 2019 03:58 PM

MUMBAI: In the upcoming track of Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kartik’s doubt on Naira intensifies.

So far, viewers have seen that Mihir’s increasing proximity to Naira has left Kartik feeling extremely jealous.

Other complicating circumstances have made Kartik suspect Naira and Mihir’s relationship.

Meanwhile, Kartik learns that Naira lied to the family about going to office. In fact, she is meeting Mihir in a cafe.

Moreover, Mihir's girlfriend Mitali adds fuel to Kartik’s hatred and anger. Mitali informs Kartik about Naira’s absence from office.

Kartik is furious and thus follows Naira when she is on her way to the cafe.

Naira’s lie causes a crack in their relationship. 

Will KaIra manage to survive these hurdles?

past seven days