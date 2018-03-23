Mitali’s truth to be exposed; Neil to be shattered in Naamkarann

Mumbai: A major twist is waiting for the audience of Star Plus’s daily Naamakarann.

The viewers have already seen Neil (Zain Imam) and Avni (Aditi Rathore) finally reuniting in the show. Now in the upcoming episode, a major truth will be revealed. And this truth will reveal the reason behind their 10 years separation.

Neil will find out that it was Mitali (Sana Amin Sheikh) who knew the truth but kept it hidden from him.

She will finally confess that she had feelings for him and therefore she didn’t tell him the truth.

Mitali assumed that with Avni walking out of Neil’s life, she has a chance to enter into his life. Owing to this assumption, she lied to him. So, despite knowing Avni is alive, she did not tell Neil.

She will confess all of this in front of Neil. Neil will be shattered to hear her. He is already devastated to find out Avni and a lie like this coming from a friend will break his heart.

Meanwhile, KK (Zaan Khan)’s family will enter Avni’s house. They will enter the house with the proposal of KK and Sayesha’s marriage. KK’s mother will be interested but it is still uncertain if Avni will accept the proposal and allow the wedding to take place.

What will be Avni’s final decision? You will get to know in the coming episodes.