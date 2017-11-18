Tellychakkar recently wrote about TV actress Garima Goel and child artist Mitansh Gera joining the cast of SAB TV’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Garima and Mitansh will play mother-son duo jodi named Pooja and Chintu respectively.

According to the plot, Pooja will leave Chintu in Jethalal’s (Dilip Joshi) shop and vanish. To entertain Chintu all would indulge in playing Sticky Darts game.

"Fun was when everybody started playing the game for real. We all had sticky darts stuck to our faces," said Tanmay Vekaraia aka Bagha.

"We played so many childhood games; it was a walk down the memory lane. We remembered what games we used to play in our childhood. There was one particular game that Tanmay specially loved besides cricket, It was called 7 stones I think, where we used to keep 7 stones on top of each other, try to break the arrangement and run," shared veteran actor Ghanshyam Nayak, who plays Nattu Kaka in the show.

Have fun guys!