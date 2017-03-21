Mithila Palkar is a fashionista like Meera Sehgal!

One day, she shares a photograph of her looking lovely in a ripped jeans and crop top, a few days later she is flaunting her sexy avatar in a pretty sari, and more recently the young actress gave a glimpse of a special photo-shoot where she ditched the gorgeous curls for a straight look; these are just some of Mithila Palkar’s many Instagram posts. The web sensation often shares professional and personal moments on the social media to stay in touch with her fans!

While Mithila is famous for several talents, what’s not so obvious is that the young actress is pretty much a fashionista like Meera Sehgal, her character in bindass’ popular web-series Girl In The City. In Chapter 2 of the series, she reprises the role of a young and dynamic fashion designer who is on the road of self-discovery. Now, that’s a case of perfect casting, perhaps!

Anyway, with a variety of personal style posts on Instagram, the actress is giving us major fashion goals! When asked about her real-life love with style and glamour, Mithila said, “I believe in comfortable yet stylish dressing. I like to keep it bare minimum, be it make-up or accessories. I love lipsticks and have quite a collection. When it comes to dressing up I am more like my character Meera from Girl In The City, I like to experiment with my looks once in a while."

It’s interesting that Mithila reflects her boho style not only on-screen but also off-screen and never shies away from donning a new look. So, if you are looking for some unique style tips, watch out for the web-sensation’s Instagram handle and stay distinctly fashionable!

Girl In The City Chapter 2 will premiere on the 24th of March 2017, 6 pm only on bindass!