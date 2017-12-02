Mithun Da seeks aashirwad from ‘Chote Bhagwaan’ Jayas Kumar

Zee TV’s popular dance reality show Dance India Dance Season 6 has successfully captured the viewers’ attention with its superlative dancing talent and stellar performances. The upcoming episode of DID 6 will see ace choreographer Ahmed Khan coming on the show as a challenger and testing the contestants’ dancing skills based on three paraments -Technique, Tashan, and Tarkeeb.

Also joining him and making an appearance as a special guest will be the Sa Ra Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champ’s contestant and entertainment ‘Patakha’ Jayas Kumar. Jayas took this opportunity to express admiration for the legendary star and Grandmaster Mithun Da by singing his popular song ‘Disco Dancer’.

Thoroughly touched by Jayas’ performance, Mithun Da said, “You are such a sensation that the entire world is your fan and so am I. You are an ultimate entertainer and I am happy to have you on the show today”.

Mithun Da also requests Jayas aka Chote Bhagwaan to give him aashirwad followed by the contestants who form a line to seek Jayas’ blessings