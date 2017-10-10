Sony SAB’s newly launched show Aadat Se Majboor has been winning viewers’ heart with it hilarious plot filled with several twists and turns. The latest being the entry of entertainment biggies Kapil Sharma, Bharti Singh and Mithun Chakraborty.

The five youngsters, JD, Sam, Riya, Rajan and Sunny are working for City Chakkar magazine but little do they know what lies ahead of them. Their boss (Ananth Mahadevan), the head of the magazine, after a lot of struggle, manages to get an ad for the magazine and for which he needs a model. He, therefore, assigns the task to shortlist a model to these boys. Undoubtedly the boys are excited and want to do their best to impress their boss.

To make the most of the opportunity and to outdo each other, the boys decide to approach the celebrities individually. While JD approaches yesteryears’ Bollywood Superstar, Mithun Chakraborty; in contrast, Ranjan reaches out to Comedy Queen, Bharti Singh while Sunny gets in touch with the Comedy King, Kapil Sharma. In a bid to outsmart each other and push for their celebrity to be the face of the ad leads to complete comedy of errors and hilarity. What remains to be seen is who finally wins and which celebrity takes the cake and becomes the face of the ad!

Says Sunny aka Anuj Sharma, “I admire Kapil. His comic timing and sense of humour are just too good. I feel really blessed to have this opportunity to shoot a short sequence with him. It's’ going to a fun episode and viewers will surely enjoy how I do everything it takes to convince Kapil for the shoot.”