Mitra to take Shrabani out of the jail in E Amar Gurudakshina?

Here comes another twist in the tale!

Wondering would do we mean to say, readers?

Well, loyal viewers of Colors Bangla's E Amar Gurudakshina (Subroto Roy Production) would know that Shekhar’s (Badsha Maitra) aunt cannot tolerate Soi (Debattama Saha) due to Shekhar’s painful past and she is also not taking Mitra’s (Suchandrima Sen) return to the house in a positive way.

Now, the coming episodes will bring an interesting twist.

Shared a source, “To establish her hold at Sharma house, Mitra will send Shekhar to find Tutul. She will also join hands with Shrabani (Ishani Sengupta) at the police station.”

“They will start plotting on how to remove Soi from Shekhar’s life. And Mitra will take Shrabani out of the jail via a secret way,” added the source.

OMG! So, what will happen to Soi now?

We tried to connect with Debattama for a comment but could not reach her.

Keep reading Tellychakkar.com for more updates.