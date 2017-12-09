Hot Downloads

Aishwarya Sakhuja
Shah Rukh Khan
Rashami Desai
Karan V Grover
Karan Wahi
Kushal Tandon
Aamir Khan
Pratibha Tiwari
Vidyut Jamwal
Paul Walker
Navina Bole would like to get naughty with Nakuul Mehta

Do you think Priyank is at fault with his failed relationship with Divya?

Are you happy with Rohan Gandotra replacing Siddharth Shukla in Dil Se Dil Tak?

Models strut down a COW DUNG laden slippery ramp on India’s Next Top Model

India’s Next Top Model is sure turning out to be tougher this season for the contestants! In the coming week the girls participate in a rather unusual task. The girls were asked to strut their stuff in a ‘tabela’. Yes you heard that right! The girls had to walk down a 60 feet, slippery long runway in a stinky tabela surrounded by buffaloes.

The girls had to channel their desi girl vibe in Indo- western attires in high heels while being surrounded by buffaloes. Living the real model life, the girls had to change their attires in a jiffy and get back to the ramp as quickly as possible. Mentors, Anusha Dandekar and Neeraj Gaba motivated and cheered the girls throughout the task. The highlight of the task was the ‘golden ticket’. The golden ticket was the only chance for one of the girls to directly make it to the top three.

A source close to the sets said, “The girls looked absolutely stunning as they walked down the ramp in their glory. They completely owned the tabela and the place didn’t look and feel like a tabela at all due to their overpowering presence. It was a brilliant show. Moreover, the girls knew that it was their only chance to make it to the top 3 so they gave it their best shot.”

