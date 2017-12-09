India’s Next Top Model is sure turning out to be tougher this season for the contestants! In the coming week the girls participate in a rather unusual task. The girls were asked to strut their stuff in a ‘tabela’. Yes you heard that right! The girls had to walk down a 60 feet, slippery long runway in a stinky tabela surrounded by buffaloes.

The girls had to channel their desi girl vibe in Indo- western attires in high heels while being surrounded by buffaloes. Living the real model life, the girls had to change their attires in a jiffy and get back to the ramp as quickly as possible. Mentors, Anusha Dandekar and Neeraj Gaba motivated and cheered the girls throughout the task. The highlight of the task was the ‘golden ticket’. The golden ticket was the only chance for one of the girls to directly make it to the top three.

A source close to the sets said, “The girls looked absolutely stunning as they walked down the ramp in their glory. They completely owned the tabela and the place didn’t look and feel like a tabela at all due to their overpowering presence. It was a brilliant show. Moreover, the girls knew that it was their only chance to make it to the top 3 so they gave it their best shot.”