Time to hit the alarm bell as another TV show is under the scanner!

Sony Entertainment Television’s Moh Moh ke Dhaage produced by Ochre Moving Pictures will probably bid adieuto its viewers.

The series which focuses on a middle-aged rural man Mukhiji (Eijaz Khan) and a young urban lady, Aru (Niyati Fatnani)’s relationship, will supposedly end by next month of September (2017).

According to our sources, due to low TRP, the channel has decided to pull the plug of the show.

Tellychakkar.com had earlier reported about Hanuman going off air. There are also reports about Beyhadh and Peshwa Bajirao ending soon.

