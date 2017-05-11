Mohammad Nazim shoots despite being unwell!

Mohammad Nazim who is seen as the lead in Saath Nibhana Saathiya has been basking in the glory of the success of his Punjabi film Big Daddy.

Though things have been going wonderfully well for the actor propfessionally, he had been under the weather for quite sometime now.

The erratic weather changes has taken a toll on him and he recuperating from health issues.

Talking about the same, Nazim stated, "Last few months have really been hectic courtesy the film promotions. Now I am very much in Mumbai and shooting for Saathiya. But the heat is so much that now I have caught fever. Work comes first to me and that's why I have been also shooting in spite of not being well. I am taking extreme care of myself juggling between shoot, home, and gym. I can't miss a day at the gym."

We love your sincerity towards work Nazim and we hope for your speedy recovery.