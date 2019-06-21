Mohan sisters nail it when it comes to dance

MUMBAI: Sisters Shakti and Mukti Mohan are popular faces of television. Shakti rose to fame after she became the winner of the show Dance India Dance Season 2 and post that she ventured into acting and did a few reality shows. Mukti also rose to fame with her dancing talent and was seen in the TV show Zara Nachke Dikha.

Shakti has opened her own dance institute and both the sisters are running it now. There is no doubt that both the sisters are exceptionally talented dancers.

Shakti shared a video where you can see both the sisters nailing it when it comes to dancing. The video begins with Mukti dancing and showing her killer moves, and later on, Shakti is also seen joining, and the dance is super hot and entertaining.

Well, there is no doubt that the two are very good dancers and they dance from their heart which reflects in their performance.

Well, all you Mohan sisters’ fan, check the post here: