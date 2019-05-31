Mohena Kumari and Deblina Chaterjee to bid farewell to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most loved television shows. The show has been keeping the viewers hooked to the TV screens. Now the soap is going to see major changes in the storyline, and due to this, two actors want to quit the show.

Well, the show will take a leap of five years. The leap will beam on 10 June. According to reports, post leap, few kids will be entering the show, and Naira (Shivangi Joshi), Gayu (Deblina Chaterjee) and Kirti (Mohena Kumari) will be shown as mothers. But Mohena and Deblina are apparently not keen to play mothers at the age they are in.

A source told an entertainment portal that both Mohena and Deblina have expressed their thoughts to the makers. The report further stated that the makers are looking at options for the replacement of these two important characters.