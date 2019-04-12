News

Mohena Kumari cannot do without THIS…

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 Apr 2019 07:18 PM
MUMBAI: Mohena Kumari, who won millions of hearts with her portrayal of the soft-spoken and sensible Keerti Goenka in the hit show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is a fine actor, and there is simply no doubt about that.

She started her journey with Dance India Dance and paved a path for herself into the fictional space. The TV industry has found one of the finest actors of television in Mohena. With a combination of good acting skills and dancing, she is a born star.

She hails from the royal family of Rewa and is a princess in real life. Mohen is the first from her family to have entered the world of entertainment.

The gorgeous actress recently posted a dance video of herself on her social media account, and we could not stop ogling at her moves! Check out her video below.

We are smitten with Mohena’s moves. Aren’t you?

Tags > Keerti Goenka, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Dance India Dance, social media account, Television, Rewa, Princess,

