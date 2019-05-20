News

Mohena Kumari Singh and Punit Pathak recreate the good old days of DID3

By TellychakkarTeam
20 May 2019

MUMBAI: Mohena Kumari, who rose to fame with her character of Kirti in Star Plus’ popular show Yeh Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, started her career as a dancer. She was seen as a contestant in Dance India Dance Season 3 and then went on to pursue a career in acting, but the actress has always maintained that dancing is her first love.

Punit Pathak was also a contestant in Dance India Dance Season 3. In fact, he was the second runner-up. He then worked in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa as choreographer and was seen in the movies Any Body Can Dance 1 and 2. Recently, he emerged as the winner of the reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9.

Punit and Mohena had performed together on the show. The two recently made an appearance on Khatra Khatra Khatra. Their dance on Dil Diyaan Gallan from the movie Tiger Zinda Hai mesmerized the audience. Even Harsh and Aditya were impressed with their performance.

The two recreated the beautiful days of Dance India Dance Season 3.

Mohena shared the video on her Instagram account. Check out the post below.

