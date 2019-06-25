Mohena Singh to get married on this date

MUMBAI: Mohena Kumari is a popular television actress. She rose to fame by showcasing her dancing skills in dance-based reality show, Dance India Dance. She is also known for her role as Kriti in the popular soap, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Soon, the actress will get married to Suyesh Rawat, a prince in real life.

Earlier in an interview the actress had revealed that after her marriage, she will leave acting and shift to Dehradun. She had said to Times of India, “Post marriage, I will say goodbye to acting and Mumbai. My life is all set to take a 180 degree turn. I am excited and nervous at the same time. Even my industry friends were taken aback with my decision, but that’s the kind of person I am. I follow my heart. I have taken several leaps of faith in my life and this is the biggest so far.”

Mohena will be tying the knot with Suyesh Rawat on 14 October. The couple will get married in the spiritual city of Haridwar followed by a bidaai ceremony that will take place in Mohena's hometown, Rewa.