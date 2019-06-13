Mohena Singh’s emotional goodbye to Yeh Rishta family

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has taken a leap, which led to a few actors quitting, as they did not want to age on-screen.



Actresses Mohena Kumari Singh and Deblina Chatterjee have bid adieu to the show.



It has been a while since the news of them leaving the show was revealed, but both the actresses did not come out in open about the same. However, Mohena, after letting the emotions sink in, has penned down a beautiful post describing her journey on her social media handle.



She shared a beautiful video comprising memorable moments from the sets with a caption that read 'Keerti Singhania Goenka. I know everyone got the news a while back and there is nothing that I have said since, no post to say goodbye , no message for my wonderful cast and team or my loving fans. I have been so used to getting up and going to work everyday , spending more time with my Yrkkh family than my own , living Keerti’s life more than my own , that I was stuck in a bit of a limbo for a few days. It has taken a bit of time to realise that life is about to completely change. I’m so excited for the next phase of my life but it really took me a few days to finally understand how I felt and put it in words. Thank you for being my Home and Family for almost 3 years. 3 wonderful years.... a roller coaster ride of highs and lows. I have learned so much from each and every one of you. In so many ways this journey has taught me so much for my life ahead. Thank you for blessing me with fans who have loved me so whole heartedly.I will have memories of you all stored in a very special place in my heart for eternity.'



See her post.

Here’s wishing Mohena best of luck for her future endeavours.