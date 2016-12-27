Hot Downloads

News

'Mohenjo Daro' stunt director roped in for TV show 'Ghulaam'

By TellychakkarTeam
27 Dec 2016 07:31 PM

Stunt director Amar Shetty, who worked on "Mohenjo Daro", will helm the action scenes in the upcoming TV show "Ghulaam". He says it is more difficult to direct stunts for the small screen than for movies because of the time restriction, which doesn’t even allow the actors to rehearse.

"I have worked for both television and movies. However, I have to give it to television actors for their extra efforts and hard work as they get no time to rehearse," Shetty said in a statement.

He said that the lead actor of the Life Ok channel show, performed a stunt without rehearsing.

"Even for 'Ghulaam', what movie actors would have done in eight days, Param (lead actor of the show) did the same action sequence without any rehearsal in eight hours and it came out beautifully," he added.

"Ghulaam" will replace "Nagarjun-Ek Yoddha" from January 16, 2017.

Shetty, who has worked on various projects such as superstar Salman Khan's upcoming film "Tubelight", "Om Shanti Om" and "Happy New Year", says the actors of the show refused to use body doubles for the stunt.

"Both the actors, Vikas Manaktala and Param Singh did the action sequences on their own and refused to use a body double for any scene. I am confident of the work we have done together which I can tell is one of the finest," Shetty said.

(Source: IANS)

