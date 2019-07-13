Mohindar and Kulfi begin their new relationship in Kulfi Kumar Bajewala

MUMBAI: Mohendar says kulfi I’m your father from today, I will do everything for you, a father has to do and I have done for sikander, I made him sikander Singh Gill, and will make you a superstar and if I don’t I will give up my music, Kulfi and Sikander shocked. Amyra sees all this.

Amyra says mom this is best, dad has to come to me now, uncl ehimself called kulfi his daughter and I’m dads only daughter, Lovely says Amyra all is very complicated now, amyra says send Kulfi away again, show your magic again. Mohendar asks gunjan not to accept anything from sikander, gunjan says I will support you but, Mohendar says I can’t let Kulfi suffer anymore, and not her talent as well, gunjan thinks I guess he is right and the poor girl needs us, gunjan says but girls are launched together.

Lovely says Amyra you are sikanders only daughter right, now stop thinking of all this, amyra sees Sikander and calls him, sikander asks what do you get by getting this, how many times I have to explain you, you black mailed me, promise me you will never do all this, amyra thinks do anything dad you have done what I wanted you to.

Kulfi asleep with Mohendar and gunjan, sikander gets her out quietly, Kulfi hugs seeing sikander, sikander says I’m sorry I hurt you, everything changed in a day, but you dint be scared you are my lioness, Kulfi says is it true that you are no more my baba, sikander says I’m your on,y father, Kulfi says but uncle, sikander says because he loves us, and I hurt you two so he is giving me punishment on my mistake but I can’t loose you, and don’t worry I will convince uncle, Kulfi and Sikander fall asleep.

Sikander hears some noise and goes out, he sees Mohendar talking to media, Mohendar says kulfi is my daughter, her uncle has done lot for her it her fathers time now, I feel Kulfi may get lost under sikanders stardom, and popularity and so my daughter kulfi will sing alone, media asks does sikander partialate between his daughter and yours, so this decision, Mohendar gets kulfi on media, Media sees Sikander and asks what’s his plan for amyra. Amyra and lovely see media, and helpless sikander. Lovely asks Sikander why did he kept quite and didn’t say that he will launch amyra too, sikander says what’s wrong with you, they both are my daughters, what’s we and them, Lovely says open your eyes, this house is divided.

Sikander says lovely I made announcement because I was helpless, amyra did wrong, she missed my love, she has crossed all limits, I had promised kulfi to give her, her rights, but in this house, amyra has to accept Kulfi is my daughter, Lovely says I believe and I won’t take anything away from kulfi, you know what amyra is lonely, and if you have to choose kulfi, I have to choose amyra because she is alone, sikander says I said that in anger, but both are mine, I can’t choose anyone of them, and as far as reality, I will try that there’s no difference in the girls and kulfi will get her rights.

Gunjan says kulfi Bebe always said there was good waiting for me, but I didn’t know it would be this good, Mohendar and gunjan say please trust us we will never let you down, Kulfi confused. Mohendar sees sikander and says all your dreams were never fulfilled because someone couldn’t fulfill them but I will. Sikander says you can’t separate my daughters, Mohendar says you have lost her when you didn’t give her your name, Mohendar doesn’t allow sikander to go near Kulfi.