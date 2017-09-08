Alchemy Films’ popular daily Love Ka Hai Intezaar has certainly raised the curiosity among the viewers with its regular dramatic episoides.

In the recent episodes, the audience has seen how Ayaan (Mohit Sehgal) and Mohini’s (Preetika Rao) love story is undergoing a tumultuous time but we hear that things are going to change for the better with time.

Yes, we hear that the wedding bells are about to ring for Ayaan and Mohini!

TellyChakkar.com already updated its readers about the ongoing track wherein Vijaylakshmi (Sara Afreen Khan) gets annoyed with Inder Mehta (Saptrishi Ghosh) after he rejects Madhavi's (Heena Parmar) and Ayaan's marriage proposal. And then, in order to avenge her insult, she will be on the verge of making things difficult for the Mehta family because of which Inder Mehta will suffer a heart attack.

(Read: Love Ka Hai Intezaar completes 100 episodes)

But it seems that good times will soon knock the doors of the family!

Our source informs us, in the upcoming episodes, Inder Mehta will openly challenge Vijaylakshmi. He will declare that he will get his son married to Mohini and that Vijaylakshmi won’t be able to do anything to stop it. On the other hand, Ayaan too will successfully convince Kamini (Sanjeeda Sheikh) for the marriage and eventually she will agree with the idea of Mohini and Ayaan's wedlock. The Mathur and the Mehta family will be busy preparing for their wedding.”

(Read: Star Dopahar to wrap up on 30 September)

Will Ayaan and Mohini’s marriage happen without any impediment? Only time will tell.

We tried getting in touch with the actors but they remained busy shooting.

Keep reading Tellychakkar.com for more updates.