Mohini to be thrown out of the house in Colors’ Shakti

Mumbai, 30 January 2018: The viewers of Colors’ popular show Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Rashmi Sharma Telefilms) have been witnessing some major drama in its ongoing episodes.

Now, the time has come to witness some major revelation drama!

So far, we have witnessed how Mohini (Sara Khan) had been trying to create trouble in paradise for Harak Singh (Sudesh Berry) but good always win over the evil. The viewers of the series will soon witness Mohini’s truth coming out in open.

Our source informs us that in the coming episodes of the series, Soumya (Rubina Dilaik) will catch Mohini red handed while she will be running away with some valuables. Mohini’s truth will be revealed to Harak leaving him shocked. Soumya will also reveal the truth about Mohini’s fake pregnancy drama.

Mohini will further be thrown out of the house by Harak.

That would be an interesting watch! Isnt it?

We tried reaching out to the actors but they remained unavailable for comments.

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more updates.