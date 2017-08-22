Alchemy Films’ Love Ka Hai Intezaar that is aired on Star Plus gears up for yet another twist in the tale!

Viewers of the daily series are already aware of the fact that Mohini (Preetika Rao) is Kamini’s (Sanjeeda Sheikh) daughter. However, Mohini has been raised as Kamini’s sister to evade any possibility of stigmatisation of the family by the society. Nothing is revealed to Mohini about Kamini’s past which is why she is always hellbent on learning all about it.

Kamini had safely kept the hurtful letter Madhav (Keith Sequiera) had written for her on their wedding day, in which he conveyed his wish to break his marriage with her.

Now we hear that, Mohini will finally learn about Madhav Singh Ranawat in the upcoming episodes.

This will further add some interesting twists in the tale. Read on –

Our source informs us, “In the forthcoming episodes, Mohini will finally read the letter and learn that Madhav is the one who is responsible for her sister's condition. She will further begin her mission to find out about Madhav’s truth. She will disguise herself as a maid and reach his place with a motive to crack the mystery.”

Mohini will be seen donning a different attire and speaking a different language for this particular sequence.

(Read: Exclusive: Mohini & Ayaan's ROYAL act)

Preetika shared her experience on playing a maid and she told TellyChakkar.com, “It was the first time that I played a character like this. My maid Rajni is from Chattisgarh and I often hear her talking in the same accent that I will be speaking in for this particular character. So I kind of tried to imitate her and it was fun.”

Wow! Seems a lot of fun in store for the viewers.

Are you guys excited to watch Mohini’s new avatar? We sure are.