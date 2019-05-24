News

Mohini disowns Nivedita; refuses to accept Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
24 May 2019 09:30 AM

MUMBAI: Star Plus' Kasautii Zindagii Kay will showcase shocking twists and turns in the upcoming episode.

As everything is sorted, Prerna meets Nivedita, and the latter apologizes to her for her mistakes.

Prerna immediately forgives Nivedita, and the duo become good friends.

However, Mohini has still not accepted Prerna, as she never liked her.

Mohini does not want to see Prerna as Anurag’s wife.

Shockingly, when Nivedita tries to convince Mohini, Mohini disowns her for developing a friendship with Prerna.

It will be interesting to see what Nivedita does next.

Tags > Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Nivedita in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Mohini in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kasautii Zindagii Kay Spoiler Alert, Kasautii Zindagii Kay Track, Kasautii Zindagii Kay Storyline, Kasautii Zindagii Kay Update, Kasautii Zindagii Kay Written Update, Star Plus

