Mohini disowns Nivedita; refuses to accept Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay

Star Plus' Kasautii Zindagii Kay will showcase shocking twists and turns in the upcoming episode.



As everything is sorted, Prerna meets Nivedita, and the latter apologizes to her for her mistakes.



Prerna immediately forgives Nivedita, and the duo become good friends.



However, Mohini has still not accepted Prerna, as she never liked her.



Mohini does not want to see Prerna as Anurag’s wife.



Shockingly, when Nivedita tries to convince Mohini, Mohini disowns her for developing a friendship with Prerna.



It will be interesting to see what Nivedita does next.