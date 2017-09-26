Viniyard Films' popular daily Waaris that airs on &TV is unfolding some shocking twists in its ongoing episodes.

In the recent episodes of the daily, we have seen how Mannu (Farnaz Shetty) has been accused for shooting Raman (Yatin Mehta) and its nothing else but an evil game planned by Mohini (Jaswir Kaur).

Now, we hear that in the upcoming episodes, Raj (Neel Motwani) and Mannu will team up to expose Mohini.

Our source informs us, "Mannu and Raj will help Simran (Farhina Parvez) in regaining her memory so that she can recall the day when Simran and Raman were shot. At last, they will succeed in their mission and expose Mohini with the truth. Eventually, Mohini will accept the truth and land up in jail for the crime she committed."

Quite an interesting twist! Isn't it?

We tried to get in touch with Jaswir but she remained unavailable.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com for more updates.