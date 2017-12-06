Hot Downloads

Mohini to make an exit from Preeto’s life in Colors’ Shakti

06 Dec 2017 06:31 PM

Rashmi Sharma Telefilms’ popular daily Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki that airs on Colors is set to unfold some major drama in its forthcoming episodes.

We hear, the upcoming episodes of the series will mark an exit of a key character.

Yes, we are talking about Mohini aka Sara Khan, who had been creating troubles in the paradise of Preeto (Kamya Punjabi).

Our source informs us, in the upcoming episodes of the show Preeto will finally return home and the villagers will join hands to support her so that she can get justice. Preeto will further ask Harak (Sudesh Berry) to ask Mohini go out of their life reminding him of his promise when he said Mohini will leave once Preeto returns.

Mohini will finally be forced to leave from Preeto’s life!!!

When we contacted Sara, she seemed to be clueless about the development.

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more updates.

