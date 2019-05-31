Mohini miffed with Anurag and Prerna's romance in Kasautii Zindagii Kay

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Kasautii Zindagii Kay is high on drama. Komolika’s game is over, and the romance between Anurag and Prerna has begun once again.

In the previous episode, when everyone leaves the Basu mansion, Prerna and Anurag share a healthy drink. Anurag is very happy. The two even share some cozy moments.

Anupam and Nivedita are happy seeing Anurag and Prerna’s romance, while Mohini is annoyed and furious.

Mohini breaks their romantic moment.

It will be interesting to see whether Mohini will ever accept Anurag and Prerna's romance.