Mohini-Yug will KIDNAP Raina in Zee TV’s Brahmarakshas

Zee TV’s popular weekend show Brahmarakshas (Balaji Telefilms) has been creating thrills and shivers in the audiences’ minds with its gripping storyline.

This weekend, the serial will see a major high point with Raina getting kidnapped.

As per the upcoming plot, Mohini (Rakshanda Khan) and Yug (Abhaas Mehta) will kidnap an unconscious Raina (Krystle Dsouza) and take her to the Rakshas sthal (place). They would abduct her to extract blood and transfer it to Brahmarakshas (Parag Tyagi), to make him more powerful.

Cut to another scene, Brahmarakshas will go bonkers and attack everyone around him. That very moment Rishabh (Ahem Sharma) will arrive in the place looking out for Raina.

Will Rishab save Raina from the Brahmarakshas?

Abhaas confirmed the above development with us.