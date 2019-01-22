Mohit aka Sikandar and Aakriti’s aka Kullfi’s candid clicks

MUMBAI: Mohit Malik and Aakriti Sharma, who essay the roles of Sikandar and Kullfi respectively in Star Plus’ Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, are loved by the audience. The show is doing very well and always ranks high on the TRP charts.

The serial is a huge success, as the cast shares a great relationship off-screen, which reflects on their performance on-screen, especially that of Sikandar and Kullfi. The duo has a very loving and caring relationship off-screen and often post cute and loving videos and pictures.

Aakriti recently shared a post with some candid photos of her and Mohit. The photos are sure to melt your heart. Aakrit looks like a princess, and Mohit looks handsome as usual.

(Also Read: This is what Mohit Malik gifted Aakriti Sharma)