Mohit and Addite on holiday mode!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
27 Mar 2019 08:35 PM

MUMBAI: It’s ‘we’ time for Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala actor Mohit Malik and his wife Addite Malik.

Mohit and Addite, who make an adorable couple, have taken out time from their hectic schedules and gone on a holiday.

Yes, the two are spending quality time together in the exotic Sri Lanka.

No trip is complete without capturing candid moments. And looking at their holiday pictures, it is evident that the duo is having a ball. Don’t believe us? Then take a look!

View this post on Instagram

#srilanka

A post shared by Addite Malik (@additemalik) on

View this post on Instagram

Breathe #srilanka#gallesrilanka @mohitmalik1113

A post shared by Addite Malik (@additemalik) on

Aren’t they having a gala time at this beautiful place?
