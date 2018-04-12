Home > Tv > Tv News
Mohit calls Sanaya doodwali; redefines love

12 Apr 2018 06:19 PM

Mumbai: While growing up, the most talked about topic of any age group is ‘romance’. Almost every growing up guy or girl fantasizes about fairy tale or Mills & Boon type of romance.

Our TV celebs are no different when it comes to love, romance. Time and again, they have given couple goals to their fans and followers with their adoration, compassion and compatibility.

We simply love the chemistry between our favorite celeb couples. It won’t be incorrect to say that the bond between our tinsel town sweethearts is blossoming every new day. When it comes to such couples, the gorgeous Sanaya Irani and the handsome Mohit Sehgal deserve a special mention.

The duo met on the sets of popular teenage daily soap Miley Jab Hum Tum, wherein they played a romantic couple.   

The beautiful bond between them started with friendship during the shoot days after which they went into a relationship and later in 2009, they tied the knot and made their commitment official.

Doesn't the journey of the couple seem like a fairy tale?

Looking at the lovey-dovey couple, the only word that strikes our mind is ‘Awe’!

Currently, the doublet is enjoying their time together in Dubai. And even after being busy, they still manage to share a slice of their life with their fans.

The current video of Sanaya Irani riding a four wheeler in the desserts of Dubai with her hubby sitting behind is simply adorable and has made us fall in love with the duo all over again.

Have a look at the post from Mohit's Instgram handle.. 

When wifey @sanayairani rides ATV like a doodwali and thinks she is killing it .

A post shared by Mohit Sehgal (@itsmohitsehgal) on

TellyChakkar wishes the couple years of togetherness.
