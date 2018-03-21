Home > Tv > Tv News
Mohit looks up to Marathi actors Atul & Makarand

21 Mar 2018

Mumbai: Actor Mohit Malik says he looks up to Marathi actors like Atul Kulkarni and Makarand Deshpande.

"I am married to a Maharashtrian (Aditi Shirwaikar) and have been watching a lot of Marathi cinema and shows. Marathi actors like Atul Kulkarni, Makarand Deshpande are some of the finest in the industry and as an actor, I look up to them," Mohit said.

At the moment, Mohit is seen as a rockstar in the TV show Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala.

He has been learning Punjabi for his role and has also been watching a lot of regional cinema as a part of his training.

"When you are close to your own language, you are more attached to your craft and better connected to your roots. I think that is what works so well for these actors and I am glad the audience appreciates them for this. A lot of our Hindi actors cannot compete with these artistes," Mohit said.  

Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, which airs on Star Plus, tells the story of seven-year-old Kullfi (essayed by Aakriti Sharma) and her talent of making a song on every situation.

Set in a village near Pathankot, it is about how Kullfi gets happiness and positivity in any situation with her songs.

(Source: IANS)

