Mohit Malhotra bags lead role; Tanaaz part of project

Production house Indian Magic Eye (headquartered in Pune), as per sources, has been commissioned a Hindi television show on Zee network scheduled to beam either on & or Zee TV.

The plot is an adaptation of a popular Marathi show which is rechristened in Hindi as Chup Chup Ke.

A family drama with a sugary feel sans any vampish tinge will see Mohit Malhotra playing the male lead.

Mohit is a popular television face (Mitwa, Jamai Raja) and his role is a goody goody man of the house.

Furthermore, veteran and vivacious Tanaaz Irani is also a part of the ensemble and will enact the part of Mohit’s happy-go-lucky Parsi boss.

Other names from the starcast include Farida Dadi (currently seen in SAB TV’s Icchapyaari Naagin) and Krunal Pandit (Badi Doooor Se and Bajrangi Bhaijaan).

Mohit after a patient hearing asked us to connect later while Tanaaz confirmed being part of the show.

Farida and Krunal remained unavailable to comment.

Chup Chup Ke is expected to hit airwaves end of February or beginning March (2017).

