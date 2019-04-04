News

Mohit Malhotra has simple, quiet birthday

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
04 Apr 2019 05:10 PM
MUMBAI: Actor Mohit Malhotra says he wanted to have a simple birthday so he chose to start his day on Thursday with some of the children at an NGO here.

"This year, I wanted to have a simple and quiet birthday so, I went to an NGO and spent a few hours with the kids there. I got them colouring boxes and books. We danced to some new Bollywood numbers and a few emotional songs," Mohit said in a statement.

"They even sang ‘Baar baar din yeh aaye' birthday song. It was the sweetest gesture. Around 70-80 kids sang for me on my special day. These kids bring joy and happiness to me. In this fast-paced Mumbai life, they teach us what patience, calmness and innocence actually mean. Spending time with them brings peace to me," he added.

On the work front, he is currently playing Akarsh Chaudhary on &TV's show "Daayan".

(Source: IANS)
Tags > Mohit Malhotra, NGO, Akarsh Chaudhary, Daayan, &TV,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Women of film industry felicitated at Saraswati...

Women of film industry felicitated at Saraswati Bai, Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2019
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Neha Marda
Neha Marda
Kritika Kamra
Kritika Kamra
Jay Bhanushali
Jay Bhanushali
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Vishal Singh
Vishal Singh
Aashka Goradia
Aashka Goradia
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Zulfi Syed
Zulfi Syed
Sarah-Jane Dias
Sarah-Jane Dias
Lara Dutta
Lara Dutta

past seven days