Mohit Malik, Aakriti, and Myra’s cute little video

18 Apr 2019 07:37 PM
MUMBAI: Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala is one of the most loved television shows and is doing very well, when it comes to TRP ratings. The show is loved by one and all. The lead actors of the show Mohit, Myra Singh, and Aakriti Sharma, who essay the role of Sikandar, Amyra, and Kullfi respectively have become household names.

One of the main reasons the show is doing well is because of the exceptional acting and the chemistry that the Mohit, Myra, and Aakrti share off screen.

Mohit is quite active on his social media account. He recently shared a video where he is singing Udit Narayan's fanous song Pehla Nasha with the two little girls.

The video is adorable and will melt your heart.

Check the post.
