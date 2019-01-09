Mohit Malik aka Sikandar gets his happiness from this little angel

MUMBAI: Mohit Malik, who essays the role of Sikandar in the serial Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, is one of the best actors we have today on television. And Kulfi is one of the most successful shows on television. It has always topped the TRP charts.

Let’s not forget that the on-screen and off-screen chemistry of the cast is one of the reasons for the success of the show. The actors get along well, and their funny and cute pictures and videos that they share on social media are the proof of their bond.

This is no news that Mohit (Sikandar) and Aakriti Sharma (Kulfi) are very fond of each other and share a great rapport on and off screen.

In many of his interviews, Mohit said that he loves Aakriti a lot and he is grateful to god for sending her into his life.

The ace actor recently shared an adorable post of him along with Aakriti and expressed his feelings for her. He said that his happiness revolves around her. And the photo definitely speaks a volume of their love and the bond they share.