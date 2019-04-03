Mohit Malik aka Sikandar’s adorable message for Aakriti Sharma aka Kullfi will melt your heart

MUMBAI: Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala is one of the most loved television shows and is doing very well when it comes to TRP ratings. The lead actors of the show Mohit and Aakriti, who essay the roles of Sikandar and Kullfi, have become household names.
One of the main reasons the show is doing well is because of the exceptional acting. The chemistry that Mohit and Aakrti share-off reflects on-screen.
View this post on Instagram
The effort and desire of the team finally bore fruit! Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala bagged The Best Show Jury Award at the ITA 2019 and I would like to dedicate this achievement and reward to the entire team of KKB @anjalidineshanand @rudrakaushish @ishrat_khan_official @herumbkhot @vishalsingh713 @agvardhan @gulenaghmakhan @karishmajain92 @akhtarfaizal @divy0102 @pallavi_mehta1986 @sandycinecamphotography @satya9881 @shrutirajeshwari @romanchmehtha @pallavi_s_rao @anuramsay @jayaprakashprathyusha @deepakbchhabria @nilanjana_p @aakritisharma.official @myrasinghofficial. (Sorry if I've missed anyone) We are humbled by the recognition. Congratulations to my Pari @aakritisharma.official on winning awards for the Fresh New Face and the Best Child actor. I am so so proud of you! Last but not the least I would like to thank our dear fans for your constant love, support and enthusiasm. We've reached this milestone only because of you guys. So, keep showering us with your love and help us do better in future with your valuable feedback.
View this post on Instagram
The journey of Sikandar Singh Gill completes 1 year today and my excitement knows no leaps and bounds!!! Going to the set is something that I look forward to every morning. The connection that I share with my Pari @aakritisharma.official and my Princess @myrasinghofficial be it onscreen or offscreen is just so endearing, tender and delightful. I've become inseparable from them. Thank you @nilanjana_p ma'am for giving me the opportunity to play Sikander and with this show, I have earned memories that I will cherish for a lifetime. And thanks to each one of you for pouring in your love and support throughout this journey. #1YearOfKKB @anjalidineshanand @rudrakaushish @ishrat_khan_official @herumbkhot @vishalsingh713 @agvardhan @gulenaghmakhan @karishmajain92 @akhtarfaizal @divy0102 @pallavi_mehta1986 @sandycinecamphotography @satya9881 @shrutirajeshwari @romanchmehtha @pallavi_s_rao @anuramsay @jayaprakashprathyusha @deepakbchhabria . . . #Repost @nilanjana_p (@get_repost) With this show we fell in love with this father and his daughters. Thank you all for loving #sikulfi and #simyra ... here are 2 videos with those memories. #kulfikumarbaajewala #kullfikumarbajewala #kulfikumarbajewala #kullfikumarbaajewala #sikulfi #kulfi #fatherdaughter #sneakpeek #tvserial
