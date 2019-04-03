Mohit Malik aka Sikandar’s adorable message for Aakriti Sharma aka Kullfi will melt your heart

MUMBAI: Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala is one of the most loved television shows and is doing very well when it comes to TRP ratings. The lead actors of the show Mohit and Aakriti, who essay the roles of Sikandar and Kullfi, have become household names.



One of the main reasons the show is doing well is because of the exceptional acting. The chemistry that Mohit and Aakrti share-off reflects on-screen.



What do you think about these Showtees ?

Mohit has often shared his feelings of love and care for Aakriti on social media. Recently, he shared a post and captioned it saying, 'When your relationship goes beyond any script. or screenplay or any dialogues! I'm so grateful to have you my bacha.'There are several posts to prove that Sikandar is not only Aakrti’s father on-screen but that they also share that kind of relationship off-screen.Check out some of the posts of Mohit and Aakriti.