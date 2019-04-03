News

Mohit Malik aka Sikandar’s adorable message for Aakriti Sharma aka Kullfi will melt your heart

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
03 Apr 2019 04:14 PM

MUMBAI: Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala is one of the most loved television shows and is doing very well when it comes to TRP ratings. The lead actors of the show Mohit and Aakriti, who essay the roles of Sikandar and Kullfi, have become household names.

One of the main reasons the show is doing well is because of the exceptional acting. The chemistry that Mohit and Aakrti share-off reflects on-screen.

What do you think about these Showtees ?

Mohit has often shared his feelings of love and care for Aakriti on social media. Recently, he shared a post and captioned it saying, 'When your relationship goes beyond any script. or screenplay or any dialogues! I'm so grateful to have you my bacha.'

There are several posts to prove that Sikandar is not only Aakrti’s father on-screen but that they also share that kind of relationship off-screen.

Check out some of the posts of Mohit and Aakriti.
View this post on Instagram

The effort and desire of the team finally bore fruit! Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala bagged The Best Show Jury Award at the ITA 2019 and I would like to dedicate this achievement and reward to the entire team of KKB @anjalidineshanand @rudrakaushish @ishrat_khan_official @herumbkhot @vishalsingh713 @agvardhan @gulenaghmakhan @karishmajain92 @akhtarfaizal @divy0102 @pallavi_mehta1986 @sandycinecamphotography @satya9881 @shrutirajeshwari @romanchmehtha @pallavi_s_rao @anuramsay @jayaprakashprathyusha @deepakbchhabria @nilanjana_p @aakritisharma.official @myrasinghofficial. (Sorry if I've missed anyone) We are humbled by the recognition. Congratulations to my Pari @aakritisharma.official on winning awards for the Fresh New Face and the Best Child actor. I am so so proud of you! Last but not the least I would like to thank our dear fans for your constant love, support and enthusiasm. We've reached this milestone only because of you guys. So, keep showering us with your love and help us do better in future with your valuable feedback.

A post shared by Mohit Malik (@mohitmalik1113) on

View this post on Instagram

The journey of Sikandar Singh Gill completes 1 year today and my excitement knows no leaps and bounds!!! Going to the set is something that I look forward to every morning. The connection that I share with my Pari @aakritisharma.official and my Princess @myrasinghofficial be it onscreen or offscreen is just so endearing, tender and delightful. I've become inseparable from them. Thank you @nilanjana_p ma'am for giving me the opportunity to play Sikander and with this show, I have earned memories that I will cherish for a lifetime. And thanks to each one of you for pouring in your love and support throughout this journey. #1YearOfKKB @anjalidineshanand @rudrakaushish @ishrat_khan_official @herumbkhot @vishalsingh713 @agvardhan @gulenaghmakhan @karishmajain92 @akhtarfaizal @divy0102 @pallavi_mehta1986 @sandycinecamphotography @satya9881 @shrutirajeshwari @romanchmehtha @pallavi_s_rao @anuramsay @jayaprakashprathyusha @deepakbchhabria . . . #Repost @nilanjana_p (@get_repost) With this show we fell in love with this father and his daughters. Thank you all for loving #sikulfi and #simyra ... here are 2 videos with those memories. #kulfikumarbaajewala #kullfikumarbajewala #kulfikumarbajewala #kullfikumarbaajewala #sikulfi #kulfi #fatherdaughter #sneakpeek #tvserial

A post shared by Mohit Malik (@mohitmalik1113) on

Tags > Mohit Malik, Sikander, Kulfi Kumar Bajewala, Sikandar, Amyra, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala Upcoming Episode, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala Spoiler alert, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala Written Upodates, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, Star Plus, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala Storyline, TellyChakkar, TRP ratings,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Suniel Shetty makes a guest appearance on Super...

Suniel Shetty makes a guest appearance on Super Dancer Chapter 3
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Rucha Gujrati
Rucha Gujrati
Jasmine May
Jasmine May
Monica Sehgal
Monica Sehgal
Narayani Shastri
Narayani Shastri
Ranbir Kapoor
Ranbir Kapoor
Akshay Sethi
Akshay Sethi
Kritika Kamra
Kritika Kamra
Rhea Chakraborty
Rhea Chakraborty
Karishma Kotak
Karishma Kotak
Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh

past seven days