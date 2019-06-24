Mohit Malik aka Sikandar’s BEHIND-THE-SCENES video with Aakriti Sharma aka Kullfi is ADORABLE!

MUMBAI: Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala on Star Plus is one of the most loved shows on television today. The chemistry between Kullfi, played by Aakriti Sharma, and Sikandar, enacted by Mohit Malik, has been adored, and people cannot have enough of them.



It is not only on-screen that we see them bonding so well but off-screen too. Mohit and Aakriti have shot and shared so many pictures and TikTok videos together.



Mohit frequently share interesting posts that make us look forward to the upcoming episodes of the show. Once again, the man shared a behind-the-scenes video where he is seen going inside a fabricated well for a shot. Aakriti and he are pelting small stones for fun. With that visual treat, we are sure to witness a new twist and high-voltage drama in the episodes to come.



Take a look.



How excited are you to watch the upcoming episodes of Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala?