Mohit Malik aka Sikandar shares throwback video from Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala

Kulfi Kumarr Bajewala is one of the most loved television serials, and it’s doing exceptionally well for itself. One the main reason is the cast of the show, as they are good actors and get along with each other.

Mohit has a massive fan following, and he keeps posting on his social media accounts and keeps his fans and well-wishers updated.

The actor recently shared a throwback video of the first meeting between Nimrat and Sikandar. The video will take you back to the days when the love story of Sikandar and Nimrat began.

Check the post here.