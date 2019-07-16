News

Mohit Malik is all praises for Aakriti Sharma

MUMBAI: Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala is one of the most successful shows on television and has always been well placed when it comes to TRP ratings. This is because of the storyline and the fact that the entire team gets along well.

Kullfi aka Aakriti Sharma and Sikandar aka Mohit Malik have a very close relationship that is filled happiness, care, love, and respect.  The testimony to this is the posts they share on social media.

The two share a relationship similar to what they share on screen, and that’s why the feelings they emote seem so real on screen. There is no doubt that Aakrti rules Mohit’s heart.

The duo is really close to each other and frequently praise one another. Recently, Mohit shared a post with Aakrti and said that she inspired him to unlearn everything that he has learned as an actor as she is such a brilliant and fabulous actress.

Well, that is a huge compliment for the young one, and as we all know, she completely deserves it.

past seven days