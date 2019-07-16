Mohit Malik is all praises for Aakriti Sharma

MUMBAI: Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala is one of the most successful shows on television and has always been well placed when it comes to TRP ratings. This is because of the storyline and the fact that the entire team gets along well.
The duo is really close to each other and frequently praise one another. Recently, Mohit shared a post with Aakrti and said that she inspired him to unlearn everything that he has learned as an actor as she is such a brilliant and fabulous actress.
Well, that is a huge compliment for the young one, and as we all know, she completely deserves it.
