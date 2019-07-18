Mohit Malik and Addite Shirwaikar Malik’s ROMANTIC outing in Mumbai

MUMBAI: Mohit Malik and Addite Shirwaikar Malik are one of the most adorable couples in the world of television. The husband-wife duo gives couple goals to their fans.



Speaking about Addite, she has been a Mumbaikar all her life. Recently, she visited the popular spot in Mumbai, Worli Sea face. She was accompanied by her husband. The duo had a lovely time there and it took Addite back to her childhood days.



Addite took to her social media handle and shared some beautiful pictures from the outing. She wrote a beautiful caption, too, which expresses her feelings about the place.



She wrote, "Sometimes the city you live in surprises you in the most beautiful ways. Mohit and I explored Worli Sea Face for the first time recently and I was taken back to my childhood days. I used to visit the seaface with my parents and we would go for dinner there every week. In fact it was such a ritual that if we didn’t go one week I would cry to my father to make sure it’s not skipped. It was nice reliving those memories and I relived my Sunday again along with my childhood. And so childhood does come back in the most beautiful ways.... @mohitmalik1113 #memories#relivingmychildhood #bliss #hubby#happiness #peace."



Take a look below.