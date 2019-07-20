Mohit Malik and Karanvir Bohra take up the Sanjeevani whistle challenge!

MUMBAI: Surbhi Chandna is one of the most successful actresses of television. She rose to fame with her performance as Anika on the show Ishqbaaaz, and her pairing with Nakuul Mehta was loved by the audience. Post the show, her fan following increased substantially.



Surbhi will be soon seen as Dr. Ishaani in the show Sanjeevni 2, and to promote the serial, the producers have initiated the Sanjeevni whistle challenge online. Surbhi nailed the challenged and even nominated others to try it.



Two successful actors of the television industry tried the challenge and aced it. One was Mohit Malik, who also wished Surbhi and the entire team good luck for the show. Surbhi in return praised Mohit by stating what an exceptional actor he is and mentioned that she wished she could be even 10 percent like him.



The second actor who took up the challenge was none other than Karanvir Bohra. He seemed upset with Surbhi as she didn’t take his name in her friend list but said that he loves her and that’s why he is taking up the challenge. Surbhi said that she loves him too and that she is fortunate to have a friend like him.



Well, it seems like the Sanjeevni challenge is the hottest new trend online!