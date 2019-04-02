News

Mohit Malik and wife Addite consider April Fool's Day most important day of their lives

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
02 Apr 2019 05:31 PM
MUMBAI: April Fool’s Day is not liked by many people, as it’s a day where one gets fooled or pranked.

But our very own Mohit Malik aka Sikandar of Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala considers this day very special as he had proposed marriage to his wife Addite on this very day. Sharing more details about the same, Mohit shared a picture of the two on social media and said it was a very special day as they had taken the bravest decision of their lives, which was to spend the rest of their lives together.

While talking to a leading entertainment portal, Mohit and Addite revealed how they had felt about each other. Addite said that she loved the fact that he had proposed marriage and was ready to meet her mother. She was emotional as he had swept her off her feet.

The adorable couple had met on the sets of the show Mili in 2005. Mohit proposed to Addite in front of the Haji Ali Dargah in Mumbai. The actors currently have taken a break from their hectic schedules and are enjoying a mini trip to Sri Lanka.
