Mohit Malik to be seen on Himanshu Malhotra’s talk show

MUMBAI: Mohit Malik is one of the most talented actors on television. He is currently ruling the television screens with his performance as Sikandar in Star Plus’s most popular show Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala. He has won many awards and is winning audience hearts with his role.

Actor Himmanshoo A. Malhotra has launched the second season of his talk show, where many celebrities come and speak about their life and have a lot of fun. Mohit made an appearance on the show, and Himanshu recently shared a video of the two. The video is filled with a lot of fun, and we are sure all you Mohit fans can’t wait to watch this episode.

Check the post here.