Mohit Malik is closest to these two little angels

: Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala is one of the most loved television shows and is doing very well when it comes to TRP ratings. The lead actors of the show Mohit, Myra and Aakriti, who essay the roles of Sikandar, Amyra, and Kullfi, have become household names.

What do you think about these Showtees ?

One of the main reasons the show is doing well is the exceptional acting. The chemistry that Mohit and Aakrti share off screen reflects on screen.Mohit has often shared his feelings of love and care for Aakriti and Myra on social media. The three of them shoot fun videos and post them on their social media accounts. The relationship shared between them is very special and very similar to the one you see on screen.Mohit shared an adorable photo captured with the two, where the two little munchkins are giving him a peck on his cheeks.Check the post here.