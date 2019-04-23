News

Mohit Malik is closest to these two little angels

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
23 Apr 2019 05:50 PM
MUMBAI: Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala is one of the most loved television shows and is doing very well when it comes to TRP ratings. The lead actors of the show Mohit, Myra and Aakriti, who essay the roles of Sikandar, Amyra, and Kullfi, have become household names.

What do you think about these Showtees ?

One of the main reasons the show is doing well is the exceptional acting. The chemistry that Mohit and Aakrti share off screen reflects on screen.

Mohit has often shared his feelings of love and care for Aakriti and Myra on social media. The three of them shoot fun videos and post them on their social media accounts. The relationship shared between them is very special and very similar to the one you see on screen.

Mohit shared an adorable photo captured with the two, where the two little munchkins are giving him a peck on his cheeks.

Check the post here.
Tags > Mohit Malik, Aakriti Sharma, Myra Singh aka Amyra, Kulfi Kumar Bajewala, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Debina Bonnerjee's star-studded birthday bash

Debina Bonnerjee's star-studded birthday bash
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Vrushali Chavan
Vrushali Chavan
Arya Babbar
Arya Babbar
Asmita Sood
Asmita Sood
Forrest Gump
Forrest Gump
Rehaan Roy
Rehaan Roy
Manasi Parekh
Manasi Parekh
Gia Manek
Gia Manek
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Sangram Singh
Sangram Singh

past seven days