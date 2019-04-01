Mohit Malik pranks his fans

Mohit Malik is one of the most loved actors on television. He is currently ruling the television screens these days with his performance as Sikandar in the serial Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala. The actor has a massive fan following and has won many awards for his performance.As we all know, today is April Fool’s Day, and everyone plans to prank one another. Well, the producer of Kullfi and Nazar also pranked the fans of the show through Mohit Malik. She merged both the shows and made the audiences and fans believe that both they are merging and having a mahaepisode together.

But then Mohit shared another post and declared that it was a prank. Well, in the video shared by Mohit, you can see that Mohit is possessed and scaring Kullfi and Amyra in the serial.Check the post.