News

Mohit Malik pranks his fans

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
01 Apr 2019 05:34 PM

MUMBAI: Mohit Malik is one of the most loved actors on television. He is currently ruling the television screens these days with his performance as Sikandar in the serial Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala. The actor has a massive fan following and has won many awards for his performance.

As we all know, today is April Fool’s Day, and everyone plans to prank one another. Well, the producer of Kullfi and Nazar also pranked the fans of the show through Mohit Malik. She merged both the shows and made the audiences and fans believe that both they are merging and having a mahaepisode together.

What do you think about Mohit Malik ?

But then Mohit shared another post and declared that it was a prank. Well, in the video shared by Mohit, you can see that Mohit is possessed and scaring Kullfi and Amyra in the serial.

Check the post.
Tags > Mohit Malik, April Fool’s Day, Kulfi Kumar Bajewala, Sikandar, Amyra, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala Upcoming Episode, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala Spoiler alert, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala Written Upodates, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, Star Plus, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala Storyline, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Yuvraj Singh, Jasprit Bumrah and Krunal Pandya...

Yuvraj Singh, Jasprit Bumrah and Krunal Pandya with the experts of Rising Star 3.
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Jay Bhanushali
Jay Bhanushali
Vivek Dahiya
Vivek Dahiya
Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar
Saurabh Pandey
Saurabh Pandey
Aditya Redij
Aditya Redij
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Anil Kapoor
Anil Kapoor
Shekhar Suman
Shekhar Suman
Aakanksha Singh
Aakanksha Singh
Jennifer Winget
Jennifer Winget

past seven days