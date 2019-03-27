News

Mohit Malik reveals when Sikandar and Kullfi will reunite in Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
27 Mar 2019 07:14 PM

MUMBAI: Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala is one of the most loved shows on television and is doing exceptionally well when on the TRP charts. One of the main reasons for this is the gripping storyline, which comes with different twists and turns.

The audience just loves the chemistry between Mohit and Aakriti and the way they perform their roles. Their characters have touched the hearts of the viewers.

As per the ongoing track, Kullfi is in the remand home and trying to get to Sikandar. Meanwhile, Sikandar is trying to fulfil Amyra’s last wish. Now, a new promo is out, where the viewers finally see the reunion of Sikandar and Kullfi.

Kullfi is walking on the streets and Sikandar meets her but doesn’t know how to react.

Mohit shared the post and captioned it saying, ‘Soon! #Repost @starplus (@get_repost)Not only theirs but even your wish for the much awaited #SiKulfi union is about to come true!’

Check out the post here.

Tags > Kulfi Kumar Bajewala, Sikandar, Amyra, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala Upcoming Episode, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala Spoiler alert, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala Written Upodates, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, Star Plus, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala Storyline, TellyChakkar, Mohit Malik,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Rohitashv Gour's birthday celebrations on...

more slideshows Click Here
best-show-top
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Tripta Parashar
Tripta Parashar
Ashima Bhalla
Ashima Bhalla
Sargun Mehta
Sargun Mehta
Tulip Joshi
Tulip Joshi
Zulfi Syed
Zulfi Syed
Aasma Siddique
Aasma Siddique
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Hiba Nawab
Hiba Nawab
Itishree Singh

poll

Who carries the drape better?

Jennifer Winget/ Hina Khan
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which is your favourite Jodi of television?

Which is your favourite Jodi of television?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days