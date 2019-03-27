Mohit Malik reveals when Sikandar and Kullfi will reunite in Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala

MUMBAI: Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala is one of the most loved shows on television and is doing exceptionally well when on the TRP charts. One of the main reasons for this is the gripping storyline, which comes with different twists and turns.

The audience just loves the chemistry between Mohit and Aakriti and the way they perform their roles. Their characters have touched the hearts of the viewers.

As per the ongoing track, Kullfi is in the remand home and trying to get to Sikandar. Meanwhile, Sikandar is trying to fulfil Amyra’s last wish. Now, a new promo is out, where the viewers finally see the reunion of Sikandar and Kullfi.

Kullfi is walking on the streets and Sikandar meets her but doesn’t know how to react.

Mohit shared the post and captioned it saying, ‘Soon! #Repost @starplus (@get_repost)Not only theirs but even your wish for the much awaited #SiKulfi union is about to come true!’

Check out the post here.