Mohit Malik's fun-filled video with Aakriti Sharma

TellychakkarTeam
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Apr 2019 08:32 PM
MUMBAI: Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala is one of the most loved television shows and is doing very well when it comes to TRP ratings. The lead actors of the show Mohit and Aakriti, who essay the roles of Sikandar and Kullfi, have become household names. 

One of the main reasons the show is doing well is because of the exceptional acting. The chemistry that Mohit and Aakrti share-off reflects on-screen. 

The TikTok app has become a rage on social media, and many television and Bollywood celebrities use it to make funny videos, which they then share on social media platforms. 

Mohit and Aakriti shared an adorable video where they are seen dancing on the song Swag but with different lyrics. The video is both cute and funny. 

past seven days