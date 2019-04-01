News

Mohit Malik’s video with Aakriti and Myra will melt your heart

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
01 Apr 2019 08:43 PM

MUMBAI: Mohit Malik is one of the most loved television stars and has a massive fan following. His serial Kullfi is doing extremely well on the TRP charts.

The TikTok app has become a rage with actors from television and Bollywood. Several celebrities frequently upload TikTok videos on their social media accounts.

The star cast of Kullfi, especially Mohit, Aakriti Sharma, and Myra Singh are pros at using it. Recently, Mohit shared an adorable video filled with lots of love and fun.

He captioned it saying, ‘Competition at its best.....hope your Sunday is as fun as ours’.

Check out the post.

